Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QRVO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.48.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $193.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.44. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $107.69 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,515,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.