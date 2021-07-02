QS Investors LLC Has $276,000 Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

QS Investors LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 111.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,158.37 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $752.10 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,172.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

