QS Investors LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 48.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,570 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

RPT stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,319.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.92.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. Research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

RPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

In related news, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

