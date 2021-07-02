QS Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after buying an additional 148,333 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMTB. Stephens began coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

In related news, insider Miguel Palacios acquired 2,000 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

AMTB stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.72. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $822.59 million, a PE ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.