QS Investors LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,397 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after buying an additional 184,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,846,000 after buying an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $41,029,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPI stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.40. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $175.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

