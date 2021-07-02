Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $36,096,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,928 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,772,000 after purchasing an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $7,208,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $239.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $170.31 and a one year high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

