QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Coverage Initiated at KGI Securities

KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.96.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 471.5% during the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

