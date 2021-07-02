Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report sales of $99.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.90 million. Qualys posted sales of $88.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $402.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.31 million to $404.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $448.95 million, with estimates ranging from $437.03 million to $457.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

Qualys stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.30. The stock had a trading volume of 197,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,745. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 0.60. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.69.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $990,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,445,470. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.