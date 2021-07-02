Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will announce sales of $2.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year sales of $12.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $13.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Quanta Services’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

Shares of PWR opened at $90.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In related news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

