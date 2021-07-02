Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,046 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 183,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 87,874 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 610.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 404,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 347,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 109,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 70,597 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

