Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 798 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN stock opened at $218.41 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.