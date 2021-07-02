Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 15,877 Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

PSNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Personalis from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,039,763.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,712 shares of company stock worth $2,616,234. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.