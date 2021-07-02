Quantbot Technologies LP Has $337,000 Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 140.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 3,673.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,247,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975,953 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,043,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,037,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Change Healthcare by 5,644.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,765,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $855.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Further Reading: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.