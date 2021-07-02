Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $379,000 Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MXL stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In related news, insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,317 shares of company stock worth $8,255,609 in the last 90 days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

