Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 3%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) traded down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.25. 19,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,572,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 23.71 and a current ratio of 23.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $556.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 60.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qudian by 12.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,722,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 622,579 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qudian by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,983,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 827,977 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Qudian by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,852,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 808,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qudian by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 85,488 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Qudian by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.

