Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 3%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) traded down 3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.25. 19,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,572,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 23.71 and a current ratio of 23.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $556.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.
Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 60.39%.
About Qudian (NYSE:QD)
Qudian Inc operates a technology platform for the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in the People's Republic of China. Its technology platform enables credit providers to offer consumer credit to young generation of consumers. The company offers small credit products to consumers; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis; and loan recommendation and referral services to third-party financial service providers.
See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.