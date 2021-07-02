Quilter Plc Acquires New Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.04.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 759.42, a P/E/G ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.