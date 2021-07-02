Quilter Plc Buys New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $32.86 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.53.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -1.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.89.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.