Quilter Plc Buys Shares of 200,550 Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 6.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.80.

Sundial Growers Profile

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

