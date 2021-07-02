Quilter Plc Purchases Shares of 13,743 Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Full House Resorts by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie raised their price target on Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $345.18 million, a P/E ratio of 506.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

