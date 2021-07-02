Quilter Plc Takes $211,000 Position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Quilter Plc owned 0.05% of Mesabi Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,267,000 after buying an additional 271,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 1,303.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of MSB opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.18. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%.

Mesabi Trust Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

