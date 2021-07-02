Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 118.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

QUMU traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 18,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.52.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 96.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Qumu by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 45,841 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,176,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Qumu by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 437,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 204,300 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Qumu by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

