Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. Approximately 674,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,911,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.46. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 857.56% and a negative return on equity of 151.70%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ra Medical Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 317,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 114,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ra Medical Systems by 9.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Ra Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $319,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ra Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ra Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

