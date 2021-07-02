Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.91.

RXT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.05. 13,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $26.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,016.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Jones purchased 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at $14,333,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and have sold 59,326 shares worth $1,165,229. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.