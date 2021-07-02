Raze Network Market Cap Achieves $3.63 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $328,628.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00169336 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,645.83 or 1.00331242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,375,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

