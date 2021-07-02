RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank and RBB Asset Management Company. The Bank offers personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management and other related services. It operates primarily in Los Angeles, San Gabriel, Torrance, Rowland Heights, Westlake Village, Oxnard, Monterey Park, Diamond Bar, Cerritos, West LA, Arcadia, Silverlake, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. RBB Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of RBB opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In other news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,438.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 13.1% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

