RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Update

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the May 31st total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 64.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCMT. B. Riley upped their target price on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

Shares of RCMT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.04. 548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,972. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 million, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.93. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 million. RCM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

