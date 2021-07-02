Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Down 55.3% in June

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 55.3% from the May 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 52,505 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,941. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $35.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

