Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target Cut to 8,000.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 8,200.00 to 8,000.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,009.50.

RBGLY opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.63. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.4663 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

