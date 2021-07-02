Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Aemetis comprises approximately 0.7% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $306,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMTX stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -0.13. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.65.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

