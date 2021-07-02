Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 359 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. TC Energy makes up about 2.3% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 137,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $888,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,971 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 61,979 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.81. 58,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRP. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

