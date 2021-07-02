Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Up 89.5% in June

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDEIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RDEIY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,174. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $10.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.6082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

