Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.82

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.81. Remark shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 2,600,883 shares trading hands.

MARK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Remark alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARK. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Remark in the first quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Remark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Remark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.