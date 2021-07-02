Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Spectrum Brands worth $21,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPB opened at $83.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.90. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

