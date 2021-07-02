Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 382.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.99% of The RealReal worth $20,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after purchasing an additional 121,770 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,819,000 after purchasing an additional 94,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 3.15. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $81,458.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $165,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,027. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

