Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $19.67 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $19,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,226,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 19,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $532.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $538.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $498.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

