Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $21.70 Million Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 328,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,698,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 99.2% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $852,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 102.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 44,522 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Amphenol by 91.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,098,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $336,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

