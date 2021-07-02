Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 240,000 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 917,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $20,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Outfront Media by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Outfront Media by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 108,998 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $3,613,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,467,000 after acquiring an additional 649,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.86.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

