Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 206,100 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,651,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Q2 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,659,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Q2 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth $87,463,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 19.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,064,000 after acquiring an additional 142,590 shares during the period.

QTWO opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 1.51. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.52 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.16.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,401.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

