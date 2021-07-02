Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,320,400 Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,327,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,320,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.86% of TransAlta worth $22,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.60. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

