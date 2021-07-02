Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 482,513 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $21,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 1.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AECOM has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

