Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 71,858 shares.The stock last traded at $29.00 and had previously closed at $29.94.

RNLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 431.5% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 85,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,045 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,672,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,527,000 after acquiring an additional 470,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

