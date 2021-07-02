Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $33.87, but opened at $32.84. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 10 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $563,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $490,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,990.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 387,580 shares of company stock valued at $13,037,408. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -8.17.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $12,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

