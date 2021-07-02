Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cimarex Energy Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.35.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XEC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Shares of XEC opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.59.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

