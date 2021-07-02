Resource Management LLC Buys 13,725 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Resource Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Resource Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Resource Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,715,000 after acquiring an additional 69,393 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.66. 6,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,668. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $63.24.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.