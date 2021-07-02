Resource Management LLC Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Resource Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,152. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $157.28 and a 52 week high of $224.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

