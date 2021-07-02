Resource Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Resource Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.06. 103,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,560,082. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.91 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $629,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,108 shares of company stock valued at $15,848,703. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

