Resource Management LLC Purchases New Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Resource Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at $7,105,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $4,904,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,892 shares of company stock worth $76,835,720 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

NYSE CRM traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.73. 100,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,608,647. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.93 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

