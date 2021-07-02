Resource Management LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Resource Management LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Unilever comprises 0.5% of Resource Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.87. The company had a trading volume of 48,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,233. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.75. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $154.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

