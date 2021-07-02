Resource Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Resource Management LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $118,920,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

ABT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.88. 39,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,344,643. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $91.50 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

