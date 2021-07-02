Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Price Hits $0.0376 on Major Exchanges

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 33.1% higher against the US dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can now be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Restart Energy MWAT has a market cap of $18.82 million and $165,152.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Restart Energy MWAT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00052865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.87 or 0.00669941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,987.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Restart Energy MWAT Profile

Restart Energy MWAT is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Restart Energy MWAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Restart Energy MWAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.